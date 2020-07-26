Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

NYSE CNK opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

