BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE:REXR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.