BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

