OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.