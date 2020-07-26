BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys Shares of 3,483 Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

