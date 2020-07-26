BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

