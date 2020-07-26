Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 108,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

