New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

