Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Magellan Health by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.