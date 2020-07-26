Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Sanmina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sanmina by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

