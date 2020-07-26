Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.95 Million in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,865 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average is $158.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $213.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

