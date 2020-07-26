Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,733 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

THC stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.33. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.