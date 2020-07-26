Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 696,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Daktronics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 43.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.40 million, a PE ratio of 210.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,739.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

