Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.73 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $203.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

