Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 316,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,617. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Zynga stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.34. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

