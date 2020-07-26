Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $828.34 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $834.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $567.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.43.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,810,112 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

