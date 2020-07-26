Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

