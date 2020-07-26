Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

