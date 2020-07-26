Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 95,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APAM opened at $33.54 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

