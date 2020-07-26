81,667 Shares in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inogen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Inogen by 70.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 99.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $703.62 million, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.