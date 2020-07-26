Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 374,800 CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 374,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.09% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CalAmp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CalAmp by 87.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of 150.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

