Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 332,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.75% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

