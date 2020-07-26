Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 426,962 SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 426,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $24,023,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $16,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,894 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

