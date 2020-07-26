Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 121,835 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,835 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.46.

Shares of NEE opened at $280.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

