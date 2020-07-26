Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock worth $1,736,970. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

KSU opened at $154.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

