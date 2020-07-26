Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.14 Million in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.56% of Stoneridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 177.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

