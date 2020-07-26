Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 44,897 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 190.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rollins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

