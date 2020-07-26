Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

FBC stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.