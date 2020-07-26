Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 135.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 895,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 261,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

