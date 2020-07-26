Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 558,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,743,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 220,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 310,462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 239,547 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

First Bancorp stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

