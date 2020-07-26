SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Waters by 65.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waters by 303.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $223.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

