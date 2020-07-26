SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 658,649 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 658,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 56.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE DB opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.56. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

