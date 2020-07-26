SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

