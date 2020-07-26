Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $103,000 in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in J M Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

