Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 276.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

