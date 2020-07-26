Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after buying an additional 197,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 165,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,007,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

