Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE PFG opened at $44.77 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

