Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,240 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.