Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,457.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,100 shares of company stock worth $6,823,760 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

