Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

SKYY stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

