Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 835 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at $52,028,499.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.49 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

