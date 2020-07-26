VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

