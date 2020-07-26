Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 877,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $241.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

