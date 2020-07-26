Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.36. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

DNKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of DNKN opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,726,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

