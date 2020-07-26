Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $317.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of APD opened at $291.52 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

