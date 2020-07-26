UBS Group Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Shares of DECK opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,332 shares of company stock worth $1,888,385. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $90,450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,379,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,938,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

