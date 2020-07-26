Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.13.

OLLI opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $44,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21,449.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after buying an additional 792,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $25,170,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

