Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $235.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

ANET opened at $236.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average is $212.72. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $279.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $2,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,926 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

