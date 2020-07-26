$0.20 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $54.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $174,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $56,327,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.