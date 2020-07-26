V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $116,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $349,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00.

On Friday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $116,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $117,495.00.

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $107,790.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $76.34 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CRVL. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 206.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

